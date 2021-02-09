Utica College men's hockey coach Gary Heenan talks excitement for long awaited return

After months of waiting, the UC men's ice hockey team opens up their seasons this coming weekend.

The women's teams open up their seasons and see their first game action later this week.

The men's team will play 12 regular season games this season as of now.

The women will play 14.

Both teams were initially supposed to open up against suny canton this weekend - but the kangaroos had to cancel and so each team was forced to find new dance partners.

There will be no spectators allowed in the arena for the time being.

For the guys - they'll be playing a bit shorthanded this year - losing around four or five guys to opt outs amid the pandemic.

It'll be the program's smallest roster ever - they'll have 22 players active this year.

Staying healthy is absolutely crucial for this team.

The excitement is starting to build as puck drop is finally getting close...and amid all the obstacles that have stood in the pioneers' way thus far - the team is looking forward to getting back to some form of normalcy on the ice.

Gary heenan: with so much going on in these guys' lives and their families and we've all been touched by this and itr these guys, the outlet is the rink.

It's where these guys feel comfortable, where they can let all the distractions go and just have fun and smile, and work hard, and the camaraderie in the room and on the ice so we've had a blast the last couple of weeks.

We had a letdown we heard on friday that canton canceled so the guys just thought man how many more let downs can we have?

And then we rebound with two games against the national program so we've got a couple days to get through, knock on wood that all are testing and everything goes well.

We are testing three times per week per ncaa protocols and we are healthy, we are completely healthy so we are really looking forward to these games and you're right it's just awesome to be back at the rink and working and these guys are chomping at the bit to play so never mind we get a chance to play finally but we're going to do it against some pretty good competition here.

Here we go - opening weekend schedule.

The men will host the u-s under-17 national team for a pair on thursday and friday.

Both games are seven o'clock starts at the adirondack bank center.

--- the women will travel to elmira college on friday for a seven o'clock start to get underway.

Those teams will then square off at the aud on saturday for a six o'clock start.

Tomorrow - we're expecting to hear from the women's coach dave clausen ahead of their opener on friday.

