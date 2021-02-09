Skip to main content
ONEONTA CHIEF PIDGEON TO RETIRE

Next month fire chief patrick pidgeon will go on his last call.

The city announced he will retire from a position he has held since 2010.

Chief pidgeon served as a firefighter, crew leader, fire captain and of course chief in his over three decades of service to the city.

The chief was the 9th member of his family to serve on the oneonta fire department.

Congratulations chief on a great career and thank you for your service.

Chief pidgeon's last day is march 25th.

