Deep Sidhu arrested: Red Fort violence accused nabbed | Oneindia News

The man accused of instigating violence at the Red Fort, actor-activist Deep Sidhu has been arrested.

Deep Sidhu reportedly provoked farmers causing the farmers' tractor rally to be driven off course on Republic Day which triggered clashes between farmers and police.

He also reportedly encouraged a group of protesters to break into Red Fort climb its ramparts and place a Sikh religious flag on the flagpole.

