Watch: Rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli

Rescue operation continued at Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on February 09.

SDRF personnel along with members of other rescue teams have engaged into an operation and are taking care of the entire rescue operation.

Speaking on the operation, Dehradun's ITBP DIG, Aparna Kumar said, "The operation was carried out the entire night and is still under progress.

A lot of debris has been removed.

We have not been able to establish any contact till now." A flash flood triggered due to glacier burst on February 07 in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where around 170 people are still missing.