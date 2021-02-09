Trump Impeachment Lawyers Call On Senate To Reject 'Brazen Political Act' In New Filing
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys lambasted the impeachment proceedings brought by the Democratic-led House in a new filing the day before his trial, in which they accused Democrats of attempting to "silence a political opponent" and urged the Senate to dismiss the article of impeachment against Mr. Trump.