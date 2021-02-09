7 Fort Wayne nonprofits to receive $398,000 for COVID-19 relief funding

A third of that money will go to seven different nonprofits that help low-income residents in the Fort Wayne area.

Fort office of housing and neighborhood services received one point two million dollars from a community development block grant to provide covid-19 relief.

Like you mentioned chris almost 400-thousand of that will be distributed to groups that serve low-income residents to get the services they need to live healthy, productive lives.

Two organizations.

Two grants.

But one thing in common: helping people.

Sharon tubbs with healthvisions midwest says her group typically offers education groups for people suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity on the southeast side, but covid-19 has shown them they needed support to change how they operate ommunity partnerships are crucial.

We cannot do the work alone, the second thing is that virtual programming is the way of the future, and we want to combine those needs, but we need funding to do it.

The 25-thousand dollar grant the received will help them create virtual programming for people to access to learn how to become healthier and join forces with more organizations to create a healthier county.

E have been partner organizations throughout the allen county community for years.

This is going to enable us to kind of build stronger partnerships.

Community transportation network, justin clupper says covid-19 has had big impacts on their operations, reducing the number of riders at a time, and requiring more routes and drivers to meet the need of seniors and those who are disabled to get where they need to go, which costs a lot of dollars.

Tn only takes a very small fee from our riders or from edicaid, it doesn actually cover the full cost of t actually here about a forty dollar gaps that exists between the average rider fee and the actual cost of the trip.

25-thousand dollars will help to cover those extra costs of paying drivers, covering insurance, and maintenance needed on their fleet.

Ur fee model has been impacted dramatically, so to have this added support means that we can state on the road.

It means that we can bring on an extra driver if we need to to support the added trip needs.

It means we can get out there nd help more people.,3 ?other organizations receiving funds include the ymca of greater fort wayne for childcare relief as well as wellspring interfaith to expand their mobile food pantry.

