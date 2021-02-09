Tennessee man charged in 1992 killings of Indiana woman, daughter, 4

Victor Lofton of Humboldt, Tennessee, was charged last week in Lake County Superior Court with two counts of murder in the July 1992 killings of Felicia Howard, 21, and her daughter, DenNisha Howard, who were found dead inside their Gary apartment, the FBI said in a news release.

Screen.

The fbi makes an arrest in connection to the 19-92 murder of a gary woman and her four year old daughter .

57-year-old "victor lowe" from tennessee is charged with two counts of murder.

Investigators say 21-year-old "felicia howard and 4-year-old "denisha howard" were shot inside their apartment building on july 15, 19-92.

Lowe was arrested in jackson tennessee on friday and awaiting extra diction back to lake