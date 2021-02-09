Local woman's drug recovery tweet goes viral

Action News Now spoke to the recovering addict about how she's stayed sober during a hard five years.

A local Camp Fire Survivor went viral on Twitter after tweeting about making the Dean's list at Chico State.

"i tweet occassionally and i usually get one response so that was overwhelming and i mean wonderful, it is nice to know people care so mucha dn they are so supportive, i was not expecting anything like that."

53 year old kimberly sullivan tweeted this tweet... which grabbed the attention of hundreds of thousands of twitter users... the tweet simply shared a little about her struggle with drug addiction... and her excitement of making the dean's list in her first semester of college at chico state.

"on my 49th birthday i woke up in butte county jail again.

I was clean, there are a lot of drugs in jail i was clean at that moment.

That is what started my recovery."

Sullivan explained she had no outside skills to return to a clean life after jail, but that time was different.

"ab 109 called me up they put me on an ankle monitor and released me to a rehab to salvation army, so that gave me a chance and i decided to run with it."

The single mom of four lost her home in the camp fire... then about a year and a half later - because of covid-19 she got laid off of her part time job through the county...but says that gave her time to go back to school.

