Local woman's drug recovery tweet goes viral

A local Camp Fire Survivor went viral on Twitter after tweeting about making the Dean's list at Chico State.
Action News Now spoke to the recovering addict about how she's stayed sober during a hard five years.
A local Camp Fire Survivor went viral on Twitter after tweeting about making the Dean's list at Chico State.
Action News Now spoke to the recovering addict about how she's stayed sober during a hard five years.
How she's stayed sober during a hard 5 years.
"i tweet occassionally and i usually get one response so that was overwhelming and i mean wonderful, it is nice to know people care so mucha dn they are so supportive, i was not expecting anything like that."
53 year old kimberly sullivan tweeted this tweet... which grabbed the attention of hundreds of thousands of twitter users... the tweet simply shared a little about her struggle with drug addiction... and her excitement of making the dean's list in her first semester of college at chico state.
"on my 49th birthday i woke up in butte county jail again.
I was clean, there are a lot of drugs in jail i was clean at that moment.
That is what started my recovery."
Sullivan explained she had no outside skills to return to a clean life after jail, but that time was different.
"ab 109 called me up they put me on an ankle monitor and released me to a rehab to salvation army, so that gave me a chance and i decided to run with it."
The single mom of four lost her home in the camp fire... then about a year and a half later - because of covid-19 she got laid off of her part time job through the county...but says that gave her time to go back to school.
"it has been really hard, i was assaulted in teh fema trailer like nine months after "i tweet occassionally and i usually get one response so expected this kind of support from people..
But hopes her success can
Documentary music films about the careers of singer-songwriter Charli XCX and late rock legend Tom Petty will headline this..