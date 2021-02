Uttarakhand CM takes stock of situation in affected areas due to glacier disaster in Chamoli

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat took stock of the situation in affected areas due to glacier disaster in Chamoli district.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) ADG Western Command, Manoj Singh Rawat has also accompanied CM Rawat.

CM Rawat also interacted with the locals.