Female bodybuilder gets vampire teeth

A female bodybuilder who has transformed her appearance with vampire teeth is now considering more extreme facial procedures to look like Angelina Jolie in Maleficent.Part of a witches' coven at school, Sara Holda, 34, then graduated to becoming a real-life vampire - splashing out $400 (£292) on fangs as a Christmas present to herself in 2019, before spending another $100 (£73) having them enlarged last year.