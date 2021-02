Planning commission meets Thursday for an oil zoning ordinance from 2015

"IT TOOK YEARS OF ENVIRONMENTALREVIEW ..

AMULTITUDE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS ..IT'S BEING ONCE AGAINREVIEW ..

A MULTITUDE OF PUBLICHEARINGS ..

IT'S BEING ONCEAGAIN CHALLENGED BYINSIDE OIL ACTIVISTS.

IN ANOTHERATTEMPT TO SHUT DOWN KERNCOUNTY'S OILPRODUCTION."ON THURSDAY AT 7 PM ..

OFFICIALSARE EXPECTED TO RECONSIDER THEIMPLEMENTATION OF A LAND-USEAPPROVAL PROCESS FOR OILAND GAS EXPLORATION, EXTRACTIONOPERATIONS, ANDPRODUCTION ACTIVITIESRACHEL GLAUSER WITH THE KERNCITIZENS FOR ENERGYCOALITION SAYS IF THE ORDINANCEIS DENIED ..

SHE BELIEVES ITWOULD BE DEVASTATING FOR THECOUNTY..."THERE ARE 40,000 JOBS THAT AREDERIVED FROM KERN COUNTY'S OILAND GAS INDUSTRY ..

AND THE MANYOTHER LOCALBENEFITS THAT COME FROM THISINDUSTRY.

MILLIONS OF DOLLARSFROM BUSINESSESTHAT GO TO ROADS AND PUBLICSAFETY THAT WOULD ALL BE INJEOPARDYHOWEVER, ADVOCATES AGAINST THEPROPOSED ORDINANCE SAY THEY ARECONCERNED OF ENVIRONMENTALIMPACTS OF AIR, .WATER, ANDNOISE CONCERNS .

THAT MAYFOLLOW IF THE ORDINANCE ISAPPROVED"UNLESS WE START LOOKING AT THEPUBLIC HEALTH IMPLICATIONS THENWHAT IS THE POINT?

WHO ISBENEFITINGFROM THIS?

IT ISN'T THE PEOPLEWHO LIVE LESS THAN 1500 FEETAWAY FROM OIL ANDGAS... IT'S NOT THE PEOPLE WHOARE BEING CONSTANTLY BOMBARDED."THE MAYOR OF DELANO, BRYANOSORIO AGREES.

HE'S WORRIETHOSE IN LOW-INCOME AREAS IN HISCITY WILL NEGATIVEIMPACTED."EMISSIONS FROM OIL AND GASINFRASTRUCTURE AFFECT THOSELIVING CLOSEST TO THEM ..

ANDTHESE EMISSIONS INCLUDE FINEPARTICULATE MATTER..

WHICH POSEA SIGNIFICANTHEALTH RISK TO THOSE LIVING NEARTHERE."WHICH IS WHY OSORIO SAYS HE WILLCONTINUE TO SPEAK OUT .."AND WE HAVE TO ALSO CENTER INTHE VOICES OF MARGINALIZEDCOMMUNITIES ..

ABOUT HOW WE WILLDEAL WITH THE LONG-TERMCONSEQUENCES TO OUR HEALTH."ON THE OTHER SIDE, GLAUSER SAYSIT'S IMPORTANT TOFOLLOW ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDSWHILE KEEPING ENERGYPRODUCTION STRONG NOT ONLY INKERN BUT THE STATE"IT'S VERY IMPORTANT WE HAVE INPLACE THIS GOLDSTANDARD OF ENVIRONMENTALPROTECTION IN PLACE SO THATOUR LOCAL INDUSTRY CAN OBTAINTHE PERMITS THAT ITNEEDS... CALIFORNIANS STILL USEA TON OF ENERGY, ANDIF WE'RE GOING TO USE IT, WEWANT IT TO BE MADE HERE INCALIFORNIA BY CALIFORNIANS ..

"AND DUE TO THE PANDEMIC..

THEPLANNING COMMISSIOMEETING WILL NOT BE HELD IN-PERSON ..

BUT RATHER THROUGHA LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST..

BUTAND IF YOU TOO WOULD LIKE TOHAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD... WE WILLHAVE THIS INFORMATION ONOUR WEBSITE TURNTO23.COM.IN BAKERSFIELD, KYLIE WALKER23ABC CONNECTING YOU.THE CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RACE NOWHAS A NEW CANIDATA