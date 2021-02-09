World premiere of the new Audi RS 3 LMS

Audi Sport customer racing continues its model offensive.

The second generation of the Audi RS 3 LMS follows in the footsteps of one of the brand’s successful touring cars.

Improved in many areas, the new model for global TCR racing had its virtual premiere at Audi Sport in Neuburg an der Donau on February 5.

“We are underlining the importance of motorsport for our road-going products and presenting a race car still in disguise before the spearhead of the corresponding production model is on the market,” says Julius Seebach, Managing Director Audi Sport GmbH and responsible for Audi Motorsport.

“The Audi RS 3 LMS is a clear commitment to customer racing and stands for records in our program.

We want to continue the remarkable series of successes of the first generation with the new model.” No other customer racing car with the four rings has been produced as often in a single generation as the first-generation RS 3 LMS, of which 180 units have been built.

The compact race car is not only a top performer commercially, but also in sporting terms: In just four years, the entry-level touring car achieved 764 podium places in 1,051 races worldwide, including 279 victories.

16 titles in drivers’ championships and 38 championship successes in other categories round off its record, including the title of TCR Model of the Year 2018.