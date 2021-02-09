DS 4 Platform & Latest generation Hybrid

The new evolution of the EMP2 platform introduces new parts in composite materials, hot-stamped structural parts and more compact elements such as the air conditioning unit, which allows offering more storage space.

The trunk volume is 430 liters, with hands-free access and a motorized tailgate.

The new evolution of the EMP2 platform has been designed to meet the latest impact regulations and satisfy the most stringent consumers without compromising the overall mass of the structure.

The notion of dynamic serenity so cherished by DS Automobiles goes even further.

The use of technical solutions such as pseudo-gluing (about 34 meters of glue bead and welding points applied to the vehicle's structure) as well as completely redesigned suspension and steering elements, guarantee a driving pleasure that is a benchmark, thanks to optimal body torsion and exceptional feel that invites driving pleasure.