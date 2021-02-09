2021 Lexus IS Walk Around

Finding the perfect balance of sportiness and sophistication is no easy task, but the 2021 Lexus IS walks that fine line with an air of elegance and effortlessness.

Make no mistake: Careful craftmanship and countless hours of testing have gone into making this the best IS to date.

With a lineage that spans more than 20 years in the U.S., the IS has always remained true to its foundation as a front-engine rear-wheel-drive sports sedan.

For 2021, the IS will expand upon the qualities that have built its loyal following while also ushering in the new Lexus Driving Signature.

For 2021, the IS will have a starting MSRP of $39,000.

One of the biggest changes to the lineup is that F SPORT models will only be offered on 350.

Subsequently, all 350s will only be offered in F SPORT grade.

The starting price of the of 350 F SPORT is $42,900, offering customers a 311-horsepower F SPORT that is closer in line with the outgoing IS 300 F SPORT pricing.

The new 2021 IS is expected to arrive in dealerships in October of this year.