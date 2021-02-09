Elon Musk's Tesla invests $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency Bitcoin: What does it mean? | Oneindia News

Bitcoin hit a fresh record above $47,000 on Tuesday after Elon Musk's Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin rose as much as 6.3% to almost $47,493 in Asian trading.

Tesla’s announcement on Monday sent the price soaring.

The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric cars.

Tesla’s investment though is also a testament to its CEO Elon Musk’s support to cryptocurrencies including bitcoin.

