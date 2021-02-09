Fabric-mask makers in trouble as European countries favour safer surgical coverings

Companies in Portugal were quick to start making cloth masks when the pandemic began last year.
Now new regulations have come into place in some of their biggest markets, driving business towards safer surgical masks.
Companies in Portugal were quick to start making cloth masks when the pandemic began last year.
Now new regulations have come into place in some of their biggest markets, driving business towards safer surgical masks.
Companies in Portugal were quick to start making cloth masks when the pandemic began last year. Now new regulations have come into..