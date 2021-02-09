Drone helps officers to arrest a suspect who was hiding in a section of the roof. (@hillsboropd/Newsflash)

This is the moment a US cop drone catches a suspect curled up on the roof of a house, trying to hide from officers and sniffer dog ‘Blazer’.The incident took place in the city of Hillsboro in the US state of Oregon at around 2.50pm on 3rd February.Hillsboro police officers were searching for Alejandro Jaimes-Radilla, 33, on an outstanding felony warrant and other unspecified charges.(@hillsboropd/Newsflash)