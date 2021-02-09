Local recovery center wants to help you through connection

The center said isolation and the increase in anxiety is why they're seeing these overdoses.

They said it's due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Wabash Valley Recovery Center told News 10 they've seen a 50 percent increase in overdoses.

"the wabash valley recovery center" wants you to know help "is" available.

That's as they've seen a 50-percent increase... in overdoses... due to the pandemic.

The wabash valley recover center is located here in terre haute.

The center helps people overcome their addictions by connecting them to different resources.

But...they also provide one-on-one support while someone goes through their journey of healing.

The one-on-one support they offer is through their peer recovery coaches.

The coaches will stay with you through your journey.and help you reach your goals.

Peer recovery coach shawn pendergraf says he knows what people are going through when they struggle with addiction.

Because at one point in his life.he was there.

""the problem and the effects are real.

And i think more focus needs to be on resolving and being proactive about it versus trying to explain it."

Pendergraf says now that he overcame his battle..

It's his life mission to help others succeed as well..

And offering hope is what pendergraf loves the most.

He tells me when you're going through addiction.it can be a really scary time so...he adds if you can find someone to relate to.it makes the process easier.

"it's empowering when you're able to hear people and identify with them and also just be in a place where they can see there's hope on the other side."

Director of the wabash valley recovery center christy crowder says their peer recovery coaches...and face-to-face services help connect people to hope.

She says she's honored to be serving the community.and making it a brighter place for everyone to live.

"we're really grateful to be able to offer the services that we do."

To connect to the wabash valley recovery center you can call at 812-917-0068.

Or you can go to their website.

We have that linked on ours at w-t-h-i tv dot