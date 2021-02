Hundreds wait in line at Springfield vaccination site

OF SNOW THAT COULD COMPLICATETHE STATE’S VACCINATION PUSH.THE EYEOPENER’S JENNIFER EAGANIS LIVE AT FENWAY PARK.AND JEN, THAT SITE IS OPEN, BUTOTHER SPOTS HAVE BEENSTRUGGLING.REPORTER: FENWAY WILL KEEP THOSESHOTS ROLLING TODAY, EVEN WITHMORE SNOW ON THE WAY.THEY HAVE DONE IT THROUGH OTHERSTORMS.BUT, WEST OF BOSTON, SENIORSOVER AGE 75 HAVEN’T BEEN ASLUCKY.YESTERDAY, HUNDREDS OF PEOPLESTOOD IN LINE AT THIS VACCINESITE IN SPRINGFIELD.OFFICIALS THERE SAY SUNDAY’SNOWSTORM CAUSED CANCELLATIONSRESULTING IN A SURGE OF PEOPLESHOWING UP THE FOLLOWING DAY.THEY’RE NOW ADDING STAFF TOHANDLE THE BACKLOG.MEANTIME, OTHER LOCATIONS LIKEGILLETTE STADIUM HAD THOUSANDSOF APPOINTMENTS STILL AVAILABLE.DESPITE THE OPEN SLOTS, GOVERNORBAKER SAYS HE’S NOT READY TOMAKE MORE PEOPLE ELIGIBLE FORTHE VACCINE.STATE OFFICIALS TELL US THE NEW2-1-1 VACCINE HOTLINE IS HELPINGSENIORS BOOK APPOINTMENTS.