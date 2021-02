Eustice: Government considering testing in hotel quarantine

Environment Secretary George Eustice says the government is considering making it a requirement to test travellers that are quarantining in hotels upon their return to the UK.

He adds the successful vaccine rollout means "there will be no need" for vaccine passports.

Report by Alibhaiz.

