Planning to install 'Early Warning System' as a precautionary measure against avalanche in India, said Union Power Minister RK Singh to ANI.

He said, "93 NTPC workers are missing, 40 still stuck in the tunnel, we're trying to reach them.

We are planning to install Early Warning System as a precautionary measure against avalanche.

Financial aid of Rs 20 lakhs will be given to deceased's family."