Senate begins Trump's impeachment trial

Former president trump's trial is set to begin this afternoon in the senate.

If you remember, the house voted to impeachment trump back on january 13- th.

However, as expected, trump's legal team isn't going down without a fight.

In a pretrial brief, his lawyers called the impeachment - unconstitutional.

There is good news for mr. trump, however.

Remember, two-thirds of the senate needs to agree to impeach him.

A majority of senate republicans have indicated they may not agree with his behaviour that led to the deadly riot on capitol hill, but don't believe trump should be impeached since he no longer holds office.

Democrats are worried that not charging trump sends a message that the insurrection was not punishable.

As today's trial starts, law enforcement officials have increased their security around the capitol in case of violence.

All nine house democratic impeachment managers have security details following them around.

As of right now, federal law enforcement officials say they are not tracking any "specific and credible" threats.

However do to tensions, security will remain on high alert.

