WMAR-2 News Weather Update

Of no longer showing precip inthose areas outside ofAllegany and Garrett Counties.The second area to watch forprecip this morning is in farsouthern areas along the AKQborder.

Model guidance do showprecip breaking out later thismorning.

Sfc temperaturesremain at or below freezingattm, but as low cloudsthicken expect temperatures torise.

Weúll watch this areaclosely for any wintry precip,but it is possible that preciparrives after daybreak whentemperatures should have risenabv freezing as warm frontapproaches from the south.

Insummary, any wintry precipthis morning should be verylight and of very low impact.Rain will exit by earlyafternoon as cold frontcrosses the area, but cloudswill stick around for a while.High pressure builds over thearea tonight with tranquilconditions.

TodayA chance ofrain between 7am and 1pm.Cloudy, with a high near 46.Calm wind becoming northaround 6 mph in the afternoon.Chance of precipitation is40%.

TonightMostly cloudy,with a low around 27.

Northwind 6 to 8 mph.

WednesdayAslight chance of snow after1pm.

Cloudy, with a high near36.

North wind around 6 mphbecoming light and variable inthe afternoon.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.Wednesday NightSnow.

Lowaround 29.

East wind 3 to 8mph.

Chance of precipitationis 90%.

New snow accumulationof 1 to 3 inches possible.ThursdaySnow.

High near 33.Northeast wind around 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is80%.

Thursday NightSnow.

Lowaround 25.

Chance ofprecipitation is 80%.

FridayAchance of snow before 8am,then a chance of freezingrain.

Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 32.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

FridayNightA chance of snow before7pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 24.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.SaturdayA chance of snow andfreezing rain before 9am, thena chance of snow.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 32.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Saturday NightA chance ofsnow and freezing rain before10pm, then a chance offreezing rain between 10pm and4am, then a chance of snow andfreezing rain after 4am.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 25.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

SundayAchance of snow.

Partly sunny,with a high near 33.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

SundayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 17.

Washington'sBirthdayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 28.