Body of Rajiv Kapoor brought to his residence from Inlaks General Hospital

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on February 09.

According to media reports, the 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' star died at the age of 58 due to heart attack.

The body of Rajiv Kapoor was brought to his residence in an ambulance from Inlaks General Hospital.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor also arrived at his bungalow.

Bollywood celebrities Raza Murad, Kapoor's family members Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Aadar Jain reached at his bungalow.