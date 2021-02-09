Firefighter gets chased by stray cow

Firefighters from Richmond Fire Station were conducting hydrant inspections at the Richmond Lowlands when a stray cow was sighted on the roadway.

The stray cow must’ve seen red and decided to chase a firefighter on the roadway, who had to mooove out of the way.

It's the fastest we've seen this firefighter move in years!

Luckily only his ego was bruised and he’s otherwise okay.

He was able to compose himself to complete the hydrant inspection.

The offender managed to get away.

Video credit Fire and Rescue NSW Station 082 Richmond