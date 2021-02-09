Top 10 Greatest Video Game Sharks Ever

The Jaws movies have got nothing on these video game sharks!
For this list, we’ll be looking at gaming’s most memorable kings of the sea.
The Jaws movies have got nothing on these video game sharks!
For this list, we’ll be looking at gaming’s most memorable kings of the sea.
The Jaws movies have got nothing on these video game sharks!
For this list, we’ll be looking at gaming’s most memorable kings of the sea.
Our countdown includes Captain Fishook (fish hook) “Luigi's Mansion 3” (2019), Cyber-Shark “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon” (2013), Snacker the Shark “Banjo-Kazooie” (1998), Sharpedo “Pokémon” franchise (1998-) and more!