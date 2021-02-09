LEXINGTON VACCINE GMK 020921

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department says more than 8,100 people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in the county.
A vaccination clinic will be held Friday, and Consolidated Baptist Church.
Distribution.jpg the lexington fayette county health department says more then 81- hundred people have now been vaccinated for covid-19 in the county... and thousands of doses are being given weekly.
The city plans to hold a vaccination clinic friday, for those in phase 1-b... thats first respnders..
Anyone 70 or older..
And k-12 personnel.
This will be friday... at consolidated baptist church.
AN ALARMING NUMBER OF NURSING HOME EMPLOYEES IN KENTUCKY REFUSED TO GET THE VACCINE, ACCORDING TO THE C-D-C.
Less than half of staff members at long-term care facilities in Kentucky have been vaccinated for Covid-19, in part because many..