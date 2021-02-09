LEXINGTON VACCINE GMK 020921

A vaccination clinic will be held Friday, and Consolidated Baptist Church.

The Lexington Fayette County Health Department says more than 8,100 people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in the county.

The city plans to hold a vaccination clinic friday, for those in phase 1-b... thats first respnders..

Anyone 70 or older..

And k-12 personnel.

This will be friday... at consolidated baptist church.

