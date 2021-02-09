Skip to main content
Tuesday, February 9, 2021

FCPS Superintendent Search

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
FCPS has chooses search firm Greenwood, Asher & Associates, LLC for Superintendent recruitment.

Board of education, has chosen a search firm, to help recruit a new school superintendent.

According to the district..

The board is negotiating a contract with greenwood asher &amp; associates.

The firm has previously helped with searches for other schools districts across the country..

As well as for , historically black colleges and universities, and three commissioner searches in kentucky.

According to the district, the goal is to approve a contract with the firm..

.at the fayette county board of education planning meeting

