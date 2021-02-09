Arrivals from red-list countries to pay £1750 for quarantine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has set out the new Covid health measures at the border which will come into force in England on Monday.

They include extra testing for travellers arriving into the UK, a 10-day hotel quarantine for those arriving from red-list countries, a three-test regime for all arrivals, and firm enforcement of pre-departure tests and the passenger locator forms. Report by Alibhaiz.

