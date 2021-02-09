Kentucky schools continue to welcome students back in-person

For Madison County, it's the first time since November.

It's back to the classroom for students in two central Kentucky school districts.

Franklin county schools and madison county schools returned to in- person learning today.

Abc 36's alex king spoke with one family in excited for their kids to feel even just a little bit of normalcy.

Marco and cortney: "they got up bright and early and were just excited."

Marco and cortney chaidez have six kids.... from almost two years old... up to eleven.

This richmond family has faced the difficulties of virtual learning just like many others.

Marco and cortney: "she's like superwoman.

High five.

No, it was whew."

Like many parents... they say they've had some concerns... including questions after some teachers received their first dose of the vaccine... marco and cortney: "not knowing how this vaccination rolls on after they get it.

That was one of our concerns that we had."

But they say at this point they feel confident in school staff taking precautions to protect the students.

Madison central high school principal brandon fritz says a lot of work went into preparing the school for students.

Brandon: "we're ready.

We've got the one way hallways in place, there's a lot of things we've done.

Signage throughout our building, just a lot of things that we've done to get ready for the kids to come back.

Cleaning procedures with our custodians, our teachers.

" the school is on a hybrid schedule split between two groups on different days... and students still have the option to continue virtual learning.

Principal fritz says he's just excited to see the kids' faces again... even if they're mostly covered up with a mask.

Brandon: "this is kind of the first step in creating some unity back in our community.

We're excited to have the kids back and we just hope we can continue to progress and not go backwards."

For some parents and school staff... the hope is students can remain in- person... and eventually get back to a full classroom.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

