After Uttarakhand, avalanche warning system planned by govt: Minister explains

Days after a possible glacier burst led to flash floods and massive destruction in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, the Union government announced a plan to install early warning systems. Apart from riverside settlements, power projects in the area also suffered huge damage.

Many workers of the projects are still trapped, with rescue efforts still underway.

Power minister RK Singh said that early warning systems in such places would help alert downstream areas after an avalanche strikes.

