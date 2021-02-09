Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor dies at the age of 58
Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor dies at the age of 58

Abhinav Shukla to be evicted from Bigg Boss house, Kriti Sanon might reunite with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in his upcoming action-drama, Ganapath.

To know more from the entertainment world, stay tuned with Desimartini