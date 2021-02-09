33 states, UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

As many as 33 states and UTs in the country have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, said Union Health Ministry on February 09 adding that only two states, Maharashtra and Kerala have more than 35,000 active cases.

"There 33 states and union territories that have less than 5,000 active cases of coronavirus.

There are 15 states and union territories that haven't reported deaths in last 24 hours.

There are 7 states and union territories that haven't reported deaths in last 3 weeks," said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.