Dramatic moment a power line collapsed in the snow - and set fire to an orchard

A family's birthday celebrations were dramatically interrupted by the "Beast From The East mark two" - when a power line collapsed and caught FIRE behind their garden.

David Austin was celebrating his 65th birthday on Sunday with his wife Amanda, 62, and two sons George, 24, and Jack, 22 - and initially thought his family had organised a surprise fireworks display for him.

But the situation quickly turned from "humorous to serious" as the sparking power line set more and more fir trees alight - less than 100 feet from David and Amanda's garden in Brundish, Suffolk.