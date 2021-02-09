Missing 10 Year Old Found by Two Sanitation Workers

3 a 10-year-old girl is safe tonight after two sanitation worker' quick thinking.

Our news 15 patsy douglas introducers us to merrick and antoine as they explain the moment, they realized they had rescued the little girl reporter intro - two sanitation workers in the right place at the right time , they were just driving during their morning route , when they saw the exact vehicle that was reported on an amber alert over in this field..

Sot - "when i first saw the vehicle , i was like , tha's a nissan , and the color was silver"vo - during the afternoon hours , new iberia sheriff received a call from a family member stating that their 10-year-old was missing .

Hours later new iberia police and other law enforcement agencies went to neighborhoods searching with no luck..

Sot - "the canvas went along , more information came in of a potential suspect , that this child might have gotten in the vehicle with .."

Vo - new iberia police department contacted louisiana state police issuing an amber alert for the 10-year-old ..

An withthin hours two sanitation workers noticed the vehicle in a field..

Sot - "i did't second guest it , i said for the car to be parked in this location , and it matches the description on the amber alert somethin's not right .."sot - "he said man we ca't go no further , and that is what we did , we backed up , he like man , um what you think we should do , we just gone block the driveway , that way i's no way out.."vo - the two workers called 911 and within minutes officers arrived..

"when they grabbed the little girl out of the car when the cop took the little girl out of the car , i am not exactly sure what she said , but it sounded like she said , i thank yall and from there i just started crying .."dion merrick says there is one lesson to be learned ..

"a lot of people nowadays , they see things , but they are so scared , thinking about what somebody else is going to think about them but you just have to go with your heart and let god take the will .."

In new iberia parish patsy douglas news 15 impactful story!

Thanks patsy.

According to the new iberia police department..

The suspect, registered sex offender micheal sereal is in custody for aggravated kidnapping.

The investigation is still