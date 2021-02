Boise Public Library Resumes Limited In-Person Services

BOISE PUBLICLIBRARY IS BACKOFFERING LIMITEDIN-PERSON SERVICESAFTER IT HAD TOSCALE BACK DOWNIN NOVEMBER DUETO RISING COVID-19CASES.OUR RICARDOCORONADO SPOKEWITH THE LIBRARYON WHAT YOU CANEXPECT AT YOURNEIGHBORHOODBRANCH.BOISE PUBLICLIBRARY STAFF AREEXCITED TOWELCOME BACKGUESTS AFTERHAVING TO REDUCESERVICES INNOVEMBER."WE KNOW A LOT OFOUR COMMUNITYPARTICULARLYYOUTH, CHILDREN,SOME OF OURELDERLY RESIDENTSTHEY REALLY NEEDIN PERSON SERVICESWE'RE JUST REALLYHAPPY SAFELYREOPEN FOR THECOMMUNITY."GUESTS WILL BEREQUIRED WEAR AMASK AND PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING.ADMISSION WILL BELIMITED."HERE IS THEDOWNTOWN LIBRARYTO HAVE 50 PEOPLE.WE'RE KEEPINGTRACK OF THAT, SOYOU WON'T HAVE TOAND DEPENDING ATYOUR LOCATION IS 10OR15 JUST BECAUSETHOSE ARE SMALLLOCATIONS PHYSICDISTANCE, WE HAVETO UNFORTUNATELYHAVE FEWER PEOPLEALWAYS THE GOAL ISTO BE SAFE STAFF."COMPUTER USEPOLICIES VARY BYBRANCH... BUTUSERS WILL BECAPPED AT 45MINUTES PER DAY.CURBSIDE SERVICESHAVE HELPEDBRIDGE THE GAP...DURING THECLOSURES.THOSE WILL STILL BEAVAILABLE.BUT NOW, DURING ANARROW WINDOWOF TIME... YOU CANALSO BROWSEBOOKS AND OTHERMEDIA IN PERSON."I'VE BEENREQUESTING BOOKSFOR A WHILE ONLINENOW AND ITS' NICETO CRUISE AND FINDSOMETHING A LITTLEMORE INTERESTINGIN BE ABLE TO LOOKPICK UP A BOOK ANDLOOK AT IT AND WHATIT ABOUT."THE MAIN LIBARARYWILL OFFER IN-PERSON BROWSING..MONDAY THROUGHFRIDAY... FROM TWOTO SIX P-M.BROWSING ATNEIGHBORHOODBRANCHES IS ONLYAVAILABLE ONWEDNESDAYS.STAFF SAY IT'S BEENAN HONOR TOSAFELY SERVEGUESTS DURING THEPANDEMIC."SO PROUD OF THEWORK, CITY STAFF,LIBRARY BOARD THECITY TO KEEPSERVICES OPENTHROUGH THEPANDEMIC.

BECAUSEOF HOW VALUABLEIS.

PARTICULATE THECOMPUTER LABSHOW WE SAW THEMUSING TO APPLY FORJOBS, TO LOOK FORHOUSING TO FILLOUT TAX OREMPLOYMENTINFORMATION.

WEKNOW HOW CRITICALIS FOR PEOPLE TOHAVE ACCESS TOTECHNOLOGY."RICARDO CORONADOIDAHO NEWS SIX