Country Squire residents take COVID-19 vaccine after battle to find doses

At country squire woke up eager and ready to to get their vaccinations this morning.

Here's kq2's kilee thomas was there and has the story.

Kilee thomas reportingsot: ardie lee thompson, resident- "i'm ready, just shoot me."

Sot: phyllis hoyt, resident- "is that all?"

Lining the halls of country squire monday morning already waiting outside of their roomsmore than ready to roll up their sleeve nat- "you damn bet."

"you better believe it."

Sot: freida wiedmaier, resident- "if this will help me from getting it again, that's my main reason."phyllis got covid back in november feels weak sot:hoyt- "i was in the hospital for four days."

Rogers pharmacy rolling their cart up all 3 floorshitting 80% of the residentsnat-"what vaccine am i getting?

The one that starts with an 'm'?"

Nat-"are you ready?

Yeah."

A process that took less than two hours to do endless phone calls to get started sot: jennifer wilson, general manager at country squire- "i was really shocked at how difficult the process to try to get to this point has been."

Thought once vaccines were in the state, they'd be contacted with a date and a plan...but that didn't happen.

So an assisted living facility had to name drop a missouri senator to get their seniors vaccinated sot: wilson-"we were running up against a wall, i was calling the health department and all these different people and no one knew how we could get on the list.

Then, it came to my attention that one of our residents was distantly related to senator hegeman."

Sot: senator hegeman-"yeah, we just had some folks reach out and desire to see about getting vaccines into their facility and we were happy to move that along to the department of health."staff say no matter the headache it's been getting the vaccine sot: wilson- "at the end of the day, i was going to do whatever it took to make it happen and that's what it took in our case."

Monday morning made it all worth it sot: thompson-"i think anything to protect us is what we need."

Sot: wiedmaier- "just to be safe when i'm with my family."

Sot: wilson- "it's hard to come by one of those special moments, but this is definitely one of them."

Reporting in st joseph kilee thomas kq2 news staff members at country squire were also vaccinated today.