Bethel aims to have some students in classroom by mid-March

New this morning&another school disitrict has set a date for getting kids back in the classroom.

The bethel school district board announced a tentative plan that will have the youngest students returning in little more than a month.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts joins us live from fairfield elementary.

Jacob, what the timeline for the getting all students back to school?

The plans are subject to change, but the district says kindergarten students are scheduled to return on march 15th.

That would be almost one year to the day that schools were closed due to the pandemic.

Like other districts, bethel plans to phase in grades over time.

That means more elementary grades would start with hybrid instruction the following week of school after spring break beginning monday, march 29.

They say if all goes well and covid rates are low and staff can still get vaccine, the district will bring back middle and high school students with hybrid instruction.

However, they did not provide even a tentative date for bring back the older students.

Some districts like springfield already have students back in class.

But you also have districts like 4-j and bethel who have said they want to wait until teachers are vaccinated to get started.

That vaccination process is well underway.

