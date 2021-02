Sasikala returns: Can she shake up Tamil politics before polls? | Oneindia News

Fresh out of jail after being in prison since 2017 in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case, former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala is back.

Once, in contest to fill the vaccum left by late Jayalalithaa in AIADMK, Sasikala was expelled by the party during her prison sentence.

How will Sasikala re-enter the Tamil Nadu political landscape just months ahead of elections?

