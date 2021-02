City doesn’t sign off on marathon, St. Paddy’s parade

MAYOR CHOKWE ANTAR LUMUMBA HASDENIED PERMITS FOR BOTH THEMISSISSIPPI BLUES MARATHON ANDHOW ST.PATTY’S PARADE NOW THEANNOUNCEMENT COMES AFTERORGANIZERS AND SPONSORS WITH TEBLUES MARTHON ANNOUNCED THATTHEY WERE POSTPONED IN THE RACEUNTIL OCTOBER 16TH OF THIS YEAR.THEY’RE ALSO OFFERING A VIRTUALVERSION OF THE RATES WHICHRUNNERS CAN RUN BETWEEN FEBRUARY27TH AND MARCH 27TH.THE MAYOR SAYS THAT THEY DENIEDTHOSE PERMITS TO PREVENT SUPERSPREADER EVENTS, THERE WERECONCERNS NOT ONLY FROM THE CITYBUT ALSO SOME OF THE SPONSORSWERE CONCERNED ABOUT ATTACHINGTHEIR NAMES TO AN EVENT THATCOULD POTENTIALLY LEAD TOPEOPLE’S HARM OR OR YOU KNOW, ASUPER SPREADER EVENT.AND SO WE’RE GRATEFUL FOR THOSEEVENTS.THOSE ARE EVENTS, YOU KNOW, OFCOURSE THE SAME CAN BE SAIDABOUT THE ST.PATRICK’S DAY PARADE.THOSE ARE THINGS THAT WE LOOKFORWARD TO EACH AND EVERY YEAR.THE MAYOR’S OFFICE ALSO DENYINGA PERMIT FOR THE DIXIE NATIONALRODEO PARADE AND INSTEAD AMEMORIAL PROCESSION IN HONOR OFA BELOVED RODEO CLOWN WHO PASSEDAWAY LAST YEAR THAT PROCESSIONWILL HAPPEN THIS COMING SATURDAYWITHIN THE FOOTPRINT OF THESTATE FAIRGROUNDS REPOR