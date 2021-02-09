Hooked On Science: Cupid's Balloon Challenge

These long chains link up around the skewer, keeping the air from escaping.

The red heart balloon is made up of polymers, which are a bunch of molecules linked together, to form long chains.

You might after this experiment.

Our "science guy," jason lindsey, shows us how to skewer a heart balloon.

"hey friends!

I'm skewering my heart.

Okay, not my real one, but this heart shaped balloon.

I can do this because of science.

This balloon, like everything else, is made up of small pieces.

Those smaller pieces are holding hands tightly around the skewer and it doesn't go flat, the balloon stays inflated.

Awesome!

For hooked on science, i'm jason lindsey."

