New COVID Survey 2/9/2021

Dr Stafford and Dr. Patel from Lifehappens.org discuss future, finances, life insurance and an emergency budget.

L3: coicipating inaccine trial c1 3 everyone, a new survey conducted by one poll on behalf of nonprofit, life happens, examine the impact 2020 had on people's milestones and priorities.

So joining us now is ceo and president of life happens, faisa stafford, and dr. reena patel, licensed psychologist and board certified behavior analyst to discuss the findings of the survey, the importance of financial conversations and the value and benefits of focusing on the small wins.

Thank you ladies for joining us today.

Faisa stafford: thank you for having us.

Lisa: now, according to your new survey, how has 2020 changed how people view their future?

Faisa stafford: so they're looking at starting the year fresh.

They're looking at 2020 being a great lesson for them and also making sure that they prioritize what is important.

So we're seeing that people are seeing that carpe diem is their new mantra for 2021.

They're looking at emerging from the pandemic as new, better people.

So they're working on themselves to become more confident, to be more truthful, to express themselves creatively, but they're also looking at their finances and making sure that they're better able to control their finances and protect themselves for the future.

What we found is the traditional milestones that you would have expected to be at the top of the list are moving down.

So marriage is lower on the ranking.

Having that successful career is now lower as well.

And the very top milestone is getting financial security, which is interesting because for us at life happens, we understand the value of life insurance as being a great proponent and a great way to get financially secure for yourself and your loved ones.

Lisa: and faisa, what were some of the key findings of the survey?

Faisa stafford: so what we're seeing is that these conversations about financial security are finally taking place in the household.

And so people are talking about how they can protect their loved ones, how they can make sure that they're better people financially and even just interpersonally with their loved ones.

So what we found is that the priorities that you would have expected in the past to be at the top of the list are moving down and folks are coming out of the pandemic and thinking about what does that future look like?

So we're having discussions about the future and also finances and people are looking at life insurance as a way to protect for the future.

So the taboo conversations that may not have taken place about life insurance in the past are now taking place in households all across america.

Especially with millennials, millennials are finally seeing the value of life insurance and are having those conversations at home, pulling out any old life insurance policies that they had purchased in the past and reviewing that, and also taking action on buying their first life insurance policy.

Lisa: and dr. patel, according to your new survey, how has 2020 changed how people view their future?

Dr. reena patel: it's so important.

This whole pandemic has really put life into perspective.

Connections, relationships, the importance of checking in on one another.

And really when you think about it, life insurance is an act, an act of kindness and love that you not only would do for your loved ones, your family, but something you could do for yourself.

Something that you can control in a situation where it seems everything is out of control.

We have higher levels of stress and anxiety, finances, financial stability is always important.

Money in general is a tough conversation.

But through this pandemic, a lot more couples, families, partners are talking about, let's plan ahead.

Let's put something in place for the unexpected.

Lisa: okay.

So what are some of the most important milestones for people in 2021 if we're forward- thinking?

Faisa stafford: financial security is number one.

Also making sure that you plan for your retirement, and if that retirement age has to change.

And then also making sure you have that emergency plan in place financially.

Do you have an emergency budget that you can tap if needed.

So folks are looking at really finances as a way to plan for the future.

And what we want to do is make sure that they include life insurance in there.

So what we do is we tell people to go to lifehappens.org, read up on the value of life insurance and make sure that you have an idea of how much life insurance you need.

So for example, use our free online life insurance needs calculator, and then have that conversation with a financial professional and act on those conversations.

Buy the life insurance now, it's the best time to buy it.

It's a month of love.

So use this month as a time to do a simple act of love by buying life insurance.

Lisa: gotcha.

And where can people go for more information?

Faisa stafford: go to lifehappens.org.

Lisa: wonderful.

Ladies, thank you so much for being with us today.

Faisa