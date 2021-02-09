Pizza + Salad = Pizzalad!

Cold pizza never tasted so good!

What happens when a pizza meets a salad head on?

It’s Pappi’s famous Pizzalad and it sells out daily.“It was a foreign concept for a lot of our customers because they weren't used to eating pizza cold.

Something that no one has ever tried before and nobody that we know has offered a pizza salad like this,” Jeffery Ramirez of Pappi’s explains.Pappi’s Pizza in Glenview, Illinois, opened in 1990 by owners Miguel and Lucy Ramirez.“My father is actually an immigrant from Colombia,” explains their son, Jeffrey.

“He worked in a couple of different Italian restaurants… went back to Colombia, married my mom… moved back here to the states… after about a few months after I was born...