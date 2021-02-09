IOSHA fines Crosby Excavating $14,000 for violations after 3 killed during Columbia City sewer proje

Indiana's Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation penalized Crosby Excavating for four worksite violations that led to the death of three men at a worksite in Columbia City in August 2020.

Tonight -- a fort wayne contractor will have to pay14 thousand dollars in fines following an indiana osha investigation.this comes after three workers died in a columbia city sewer manhole in august.jason ball... bronson ball and douglas kramer all died.the three were working for crosby excavating on a sewer project.an osha investigation penalized the contractor for four violations...these included employees not identifying confined spaces...implementing improper training and skills for employees..

And employees not wearing helmets in hazardous areas.

