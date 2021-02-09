Sara Ali Khan pens a heartfelt note for her mom Amrita Singh on her b'day

Actress Sara Ali Khan penned a heartwarming note for her mother Amrita Singh on her birthday.
Sara took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with her mother and brother Ibrahim from their Maldives vacation.
The Simmba actress captioned her post as, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength, and..