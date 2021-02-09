Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell dies in prison

Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell has died.
Sowell was admitted to the end of life care unit at Franklin Medical Center on January 21.
Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell has died.
Sowell was admitted to the end of life care unit at Franklin Medical Center on January 21.
An Ohio man sentenced to death for killing 11 women and hiding their remains in and around his home has died in prison. Convicted..
The man convicted of killing 11 women and leaving their bodies around his house in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood died..