Happy Birthday, Michael B. Jordan!

Michael Bakari Jordan turns 34 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actor.

1.

He didn’t plan on becoming an actor.

2.

Jordan loves comics and anime.

3.

He landed his first TV credit at the age of 12 when he was on 'The Sopranos.'.

4.

Jordan has been in all of Ryan Coogler’s films so far.

5.

He uses his middle initial in his name to avoid being confused with the famous basketball player, Michael Jordan.

