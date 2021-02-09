WHO: Virus which causes Covid-19 ‘not from a lab’

The virus which causes Covid-19 is “extremely unlikely” to have entered the human population as a result of a laboratory-related incident, global health leaders have said.Sars-CoV-2 “may have originated from zoonotic transmission”, meaning it passed from animals to humans, a team of experts from China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) concluded.Experts said the early findings indicate that the virus was introduced to humans through an “intermediary host”, which means it jumps from one species to another, and then jumps from the second species to humans.