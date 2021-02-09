Teachers Eligible To Receive Vaccine

Vaccinated.

As eligible recipients wait for their vaccines -- the state is looking to increase its supply.

As of this morning -- the state has administered about 473-thousand doses.

That's less than half of the total doses delivered to alabama.

Teachers are among those eligibile to recieve the vaccine.

Morgan county health officials started vaccinating educators -- and say they hope to administer 200 shots a day!

So far, only 120 teachers have already gotten the shot-- so there are still a lot of vaccines to be administered.

Hospital officials say it will take them about a week to make that happen.

Teachers from decatur city, hartselle, morgan county, decatur heritage christian academy and staint ann catholic school all got their first doses of the pfizer vaccine.

Teachers we spoke with who got the vaccine say they were happy to do their part.

"it's very stressful that at any time i could be the carrier.

So, this is step one to feel better about being in the classroom with our children and being around our co-workers.

It's just been a very stressful few months never knowing if we were positive or not.

And this is a great step in at least in at least hoping that this is going to protect ourselves and our co-workers, and mostly our students."

Decatur morgan hospital has doses of the vaccine for first-dose patients.

The morgan county health department isn't expecting any more first dose appointments to be available until the end of the month.

