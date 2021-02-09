It's Girl Scout Cookie Time! Watch to see how to get your treats online or in person

Watch to see how to get your treats online or in person

It's just like everyone and we are in and telling you how you your hand on about like this and joining us out until it's all about randy hubbell-80 randy hubbell-8800 today.

How are you doing well.

Thank you for joining it.

We are so excited that it is feeds in time with a little bit about how the home can get a box of cookies for them now are going to be in front of the source this year.

Absolutely.

You may see the front of you.

Fewer stores this year i'm starting on february 20, but there are lots of new ways to get his this year.

I'm so if you get our website which is i want cookies.org you can put in your zip code and find it to keep it near you, but you may see in front of some of the business name the word drive- through so this year.

There are several tribes to you can just drive up with your car and purchase your cookies and drive away and never got in your car at all and we also yes little bit about some of the per constant.

The girls count had t take this year because of the pandemic.

Sure, absolutely.

Our girls are definitely being safe and are looking for new and innovative ways to get cookies to customers so you can find some online website or you can order cookies on our website and also we have a partnership it's brand-new dish of grub hub, so if you going to grub hub app yo can actually order cookies delivered to your front door like a great deal there about them in the cookies that are available if any, what's your favorite so many at heart and i all of them.

Maybe it today's attack day for me.

I in the title and a pretty little bit about him of the variety.

For example, i know there's a lot o people that want to purchase this year.

Sure pretty much whatever your favorite dessert is we can possibly find a cookie you got chocolate cookies peanut butter, lemon so thin that is our most popular.

It's chocolate mint cookie on and write very close to that bizarr samoa can which is a chocolate and coconut.

Though there are 7 to our wanted different painting all the money that is raised from the boxes of cookies were elegant for the girl absolutely all of the money stays local our girl scouts use it to fund all of their activities in the community projects during the year of our chips are all actively meeting a lot of the reading virtually all paper.

There's a license is in the virtual meetings as well.

Now i think the line for more information on how they can get their hand on a box and couldn' find where again i want cookies .org and it'll give you all the information you need from us for joining and telling us more about what the girls out there doing to try to raise money eve during the pandemic.

We want to get out and i can cause a lot of girl to do a lot of things in the summer.

Sandy from celebes cookie absolutely take you so much for this time.

If you would like more information on our